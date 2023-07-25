GOP Elephant
Stock Photo

Voters in Texas House District 1, which includes Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass and Morris counties, will get a chance to hear both the current representative and a challenger Thursday in a town hall at 7 p.m. at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, Building B 370 E. Center St.

State Rep. Gary VanDeaver and challenger Dale Huls will discuss their views on issues concerning the state and its citizens.

David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

