Voters in Texas House District 1, which includes Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass and Morris counties, will get a chance to hear both the current representative and a challenger Thursday in a town hall at 7 p.m. at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, Building B 370 E. Center St.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver and challenger Dale Huls will discuss their views on issues concerning the state and its citizens.
There will also be a discussion concerning the property tax in the state led by Dr. Pam Anglin, president of Paris Junior College, and Leslie Watson, Leslie Watson, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services.
In a recent special session of the Texas Legislature, both the Senate and the House passed new rules governing the state’s property tax. The governor signed them into law Saturday.
According to the lieutenant governor’s office, the passage of Senate Bill 2 increases the homestead exemption to $100,000 for homeowners under age 65 and to $110,000 for homeowners over age 65. The average home value in Texas is $330,000, and a homeowner living in that home will receive a yearly permanent tax cut of $1,250 to $1,450 as long as they live in a homestead property. Over the life of a typical 25-year mortgage, homeowners could save between $25,000 and $30,000.
The homeowners exemptions must be approved by the electorate in the Nov. 5 election.
Rep. VanDeaver said he was glad that the property tax package was on its way to becoming law. He issued a news release earlier this month expressing his satisfaction with its passage.
“I am pleased with the final property tax relief package adopted today by the legislature. Though it took longer than anyone wanted, this $18 billion tax relief plan gives Texans the largest property tax cut in our state’s history.”
Those who arrive early to the fairgrounds can participate in a meet and greet that begins at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy ice cream that will be available for purchase from a vendor’s truck.
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
