Things won’t be the same around the Paris Police Department. Captain Danny Huff retired Friday after 42 years of service.
A standing room-only crowd of more than 50 family members, friends and present and past colleagues gathered in the training room and Emergency Operations Center at police headquarters on Clarksville St. to bid him farewell.
Huff began with the department in February 1981 as a patrol officer, Through the years he has led the services division over communications, records and animal control departments, headed up sex offender registration, served as a hostage negotiator and commander of the honor guard among other duties to include leading the SWAT team. In recent years, he served as Captain over the Criminal Investigations Department.
“You don’t survive this job without a strong support system, and it is obvious that Danny has had that as well as a strong faith in God,” Police Chief Richard Salter said as he recognized the 20 family members in attendance to include Huff’s wife, Kim; daughter, Jennifer, and twin sons, Jonathan, a Paris police officer, and Dustin, a Paris firefighter.
“Your sons following in your footsteps is just a tribute to you,” said Lamar County Sheriff Scott, one of many who spoke during a program that lasted more than hour following lunch in patrol headquarters at the station. “I know the man of God that you are, and I appreciate everything you’ve done and for all your hard work for the citizens that you served day in and day out.
All who spoke praised Huff for being a conscientious supervisor, a great mentor and friend.
“Danny is a very talented and conscientious investigator and he always maintained a high level of professionalism,” Salter said. “Forty two years is a long time to maintain that kind of performance.”
Words of praise were accompanied by jokes about Huff’s seemingly obsession with his hair.
After paying tribute to Huff for being a great officer, a mentor and friend, Assistant Chief Randy Tuttle talked about a windy day during a homicide investigation years ago.
“We were outside in about a 40-hour wind, and I stopped looking for evidence and kept looking at Danny’s hair, not a strand out of place,” Tuttle said. “It was years later once we got in this building and his locker was next to mine. I happened to go in one day and his locker door was opened. The entire locker was full of hair spray.”
On a more serious note, Tuttle said: “Now when I come in in the morning, it’s gonna be very strange after 42 years of seeing you,” Tuttle said. “I am going to miss you, but I wish you a very long, healthy, happy and blessed retirement.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
