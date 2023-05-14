Paris Junior College students and others turned out for the college’s job fair in the McLemore Student Center on the campus last week.
Anakin Spruce and Wesleigh Pierce were on hand talking about their futures with representatives from the United States Marine Corps and others including Glen Oaks Hospital of Greenville.
Pierce talked with Laura Rutherford, who is the human resources director at the hospital.
“We are a small behavioral health hospital serving 52 counties in the surrounding areas,” Rutherford said. She said would conduct mock interviews and talk about the qualifications for positions in the health field, in the business office and in housekeeping.
Tanya Argo, the human resources manager at Paris Regional Health Center, was also there informing those that stopped by her table about the area’s largest hospital.
“I am telling them about career paths and how to get into the medical field,” she said. “We direct them to our career page so they can see what we are looking for.”
Justin Bowerman, of American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, was there telling passersby all about his Paris company.
“We are giving out applications and educating them about what we do,” he said. “I am telling them about the job opportunities we have in general labor and technical roles in maintenance and automation.”
Choctaw Nation was represented as were banks the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, The Colony Police Department, First Federal Community Bank, Lamar County Sheriff; QMF Steele, Inc., Universal Fabrication and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas among others.
Leah Dykes and Chad Johnston manned the Campbell Soup information table.
“We are letting them know about job opportunities,” Johnston said. “It’s a wide variety of jobs available.”
“We have entry-level positions to manager and supervisory ones,” said Dykes. “We have a huge focus on maintenance right now. They can start to learn the ins and outs of our work environment.”
She added that people can go to the online career page and find opportunities not just in Paris but in other parts of the country, too.
PJC baseball standout Ryan Davis also made the rounds at the job fair.
He graduated from PJC last Friday night and is still waiting to hear where he will be continuing his college education.
“I am waiting to hear about baseball scholarships both in state and out of state,” he said.
“I plan to transfer to a four-year university and continue playing baseball and to study criminal justice.”
The 20-year-old student who is from Midway High School in Waco, studied criminal justice at PJC, also.
“I took forensic science in high school and that sparked my interest,” he said.
The job fair is just one of the efforts PJC puts on to serve area residents.
“We are just pleased to be able to offer this job fair and grateful to the businesses, industry and health care for sharing opportunities,” said PJC president Pam Anglin. ”This is good for our students, good for business and industry and it is good for our community.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
