Tickets are still available for the 25th annual CASA for Kids Fiesta fundraiser scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. Tickets are $50, or two for $75.
“We hope this will be the best one yet,” Executive Director Clint Hocutt said about the event that features a catered dinner, entertainment, a photo booth and silent auction. “We are holding this one a little earlier in the year than we usually do, so we want to really encourage everyone who supports CASA to come out and make this a successful event.”
In addition to tickets, CASA is accepting silent and live auction items and sponsorships.
“If anyone is interested in donating items, buying tickets, making reservations or even sponsoring the event, they can stop by and see us at our new location at 1651 Clarksville Street, or call us at 903-737-4346,’’ Hocutt said, adding that tickets also will be available at the door. “It will be a fun night catered by TaMolly’s and music will be provided by Mix Society.”
An array of silent auction items are on hand ranging from a Yorkie puppy to an elaborate date night, impressive rifles, guided hunts, a catered fish fry for 20 people and a family trip to a Texas Rangers game.
Because of the changes in progress because of the privatization of child welfare at Child Protective Services, Hocutt said the work of CASA is more important than ever before.
“CASA continues to be a constant in the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community — abused and neglected children,” he said. “As we strive to find these kids safe and permanent homes, free of abuse and neglect, we rely on grants, donations and this annual fundraiser to stay in operation. We have been so blessed to have the support of the community through the years, and we hope we can count on everyone again this year.”
For further information about CASA, or to learn how to be a court-appointed child advocate, call 903-737-4346.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.