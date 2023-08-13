CASA banquet 1 (copy)

A couple of women look at the big dollhouse and two trailers that were up for auction at last year's Fall for CASA banquet at the Love Civic Center. Tonight, the nonprofit will host its biggest fundraiser of the year with the 21st annual Fall for CASA gala at CFParis, 3410 N. Main St., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner beginning at 6:30.

Tickets are still available for the 25th annual CASA for Kids Fiesta fundraiser scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. Tickets are $50, or two for $75.

“We hope this will be the best one yet,” Executive Director Clint Hocutt said about the event that features a catered dinner, entertainment, a photo booth and silent auction. “We are holding this one a little earlier in the year than we usually do, so we want to really encourage everyone who supports CASA to come out and make this a successful event.”

