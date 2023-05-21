Liberty National Bank has announced that Dillon Cecil has joined the bank as an executive vice president and a newly appointed bank board member.
Cecil will make consumer and commercial loans, residential home loans and assist with bank operations. He looks forward to expanding existing relationships and developing new business. He will be located at the downtown location, 305 Lamar Ave.
“I have been working with banks all over the state of Texas for years, helping them improve their communities,” said Cecil. “Paris is an exceptional community that has given me so much. I’d like to do everything I can do to return the favor and really focus my efforts here personally and through Liberty National Bank. Being raised in Paris and having a family of my own now, pulled me towards the sense of community. The growth and further potential of Paris is exciting to see and even better to be a part of.”
Cecil is a Paris native and a graduate of Paris High School. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin – Red McCombs School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration with his studies focused on financial markets and banking. He also attended Texas Tech School of Banking, IBAT Bank Lending Institute and SMU Southwestern Graduate School of Banking where he graduated with special distinction in leadership and placed first in the graduating class in the bank performance simulation. Cecil started his banking career at TIB, NA in 2014 as a credit analyst/lending officer. He was later promoted in 2020 as a senior vice president.
“In 1925, my great- grandfather moved from Valliant, Oklahoma, to Paris on a wing and a prayer to help run the newly formed Liberty National Bank of Paris,” said Chairman of the Board Carl Cecil. “The bank’s predecessor City National Bank failed due to the global cotton market crash. About the time the bank reached solid footing again, the Great Depression formed, and Liberty National Bank failed once again. Somehow, the bank was able to acquire enough capital and reopened in April of 1931, as Liberty National Bank in Paris, just changing the name from ‘of’ to ‘in.’ This is the charter we are proudly operating under today.
“Since 1925, there have been four generations of Cecils employed at the bank,” said the elder Cecil. “I join the board, management, and bank staff in welcoming a fifth generation, Dillon Cecil, to the Liberty family, effective May 15. He will be working with Chase Coleman and the rest of our staff to offer banking services to the next generation of customers.
“This is truly a watershed moment for Liberty and my family,” said Carl Cecil. “It is a rare occurrence to have five generations work for the same company. Dillon has paid his dues working at a much larger bank in Dallas over the last nine years, advancing from a credit analyst to senior vice president and managing a multi-million-dollar loan portfolio. He also has an extensive educational background, getting his start as a third-generation honor graduate at Paris High. Stephanie and I are very excited to welcome Dillon and his wife Laura, and our grandchildren back to Paris.”
