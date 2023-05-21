Dillon Cecil.jpg

Liberty National Bank has announced that Dillon Cecil has joined the bank as an executive vice president and a newly appointed bank board member.

Cecil will make consumer and commercial loans, residential home loans and assist with bank operations. He looks forward to expanding existing relationships and developing new business. He will be located at the downtown location, 305 Lamar Ave.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.