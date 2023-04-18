Love Civic Center was filled with fandom and pop culture galore last weekend when the local convention, PTX Con was held. This was the second PTX Con that has been hosted; the first was in October.
“About forty percent of the people who come to the con are actually not from Lamar County, so we’re getting a lot of people into Paris. Most of them have been here before, but for some, it’s their first time,” said Paulyo Lay, the convention’s coordinator.
Special guests, like actors, professional wrestlers, artists, cosplayers — and many others — made appearances at the convention.
Nonprofit organizations popped in, as well. Chester Johnson and Chris Uzzle of Ghostbusters: North Texas, a nonprofit, attended the event, and raised money for charities.
North Lamar ISD art students showcased and sold art pieces.
Cosplayer Kayla Phillips attended the convention dressed as Shego, a character from Kim Possible.
“I’ve been cosplaying for about two years now,” she said. “For somebody who has lived here all her life, I’m definitely excited to see more of the anime, nerd culture come into Paris, Texas, and have conventions like this.”
The convention’s team is based in Oklahoma and is looking for a local coordinator. Those interested can email ptxcon@gmail.com.
“We expect this to keep growing, we’re hoping that someone local is going to be able to take charge of it moving forward,” Lay said. “The goal is that this stays a Paris thing.”
