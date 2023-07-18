downtown Clarksville.jpg

Cheatum High School is located in Clarksville. 

The Cheatham School Reunion returned earlier this month and past students were glad it did. The event was held in Lamar Electric Cooperative in Blossom on July 7-8. 

Friday attendees enjoyed a fish fry and there was a meet and greet session. The activities of the evening allowed former students to catch up on what is now taking place in life, and to reflect on days of the past involving former Cheatham students and faculty.

