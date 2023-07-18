The Cheatham School Reunion returned earlier this month and past students were glad it did. The event was held in Lamar Electric Cooperative in Blossom on July 7-8.
Friday attendees enjoyed a fish fry and there was a meet and greet session. The activities of the evening allowed former students to catch up on what is now taking place in life, and to reflect on days of the past involving former Cheatham students and faculty.
Additionally there was bingo with prizes and music from years gone by.
The reunion banquet was July 8 with many getting there early to the 3 p.m. event because of expected rain.
“Yes, it was just so satisfying to see the building full of people, even during and after the rain, and also after having to move Saturday's activities to Blossom. The reunion originally started out on the old Cheatham campus back in 1990, and then later events took place on the Clarksville High School campus,” reunion committee member Beverly K. Nelson said. “And I know to some people traveling to Blossom for our event seemed strange. But then I thought about the fact that we are celebrating Cheatham, and that where we celebrated at, really didn't matter.”
George English Sr. and his wife Hazel, both graduates of Cheatham High School in the 1950's, served as master and mistress of ceremonies for the occasion.
Reunion committee member, Bruce Williams, delivered the welcome while guest speaker was Lula Moten Wilson.
“Dear Cheatham High,” the school song, written by former Cheatham teacher, Cecil New, was played by James Black, and everyone stood and sang.
At the end of the program, Cheatham Reunion Committee President John McPeters said that souvenir booklets were for sale in limited quantities. The booklet contained a history of the Cheatham school, a welcome from the committee, as well a list of the reunion committee members.
The committee is now planning the reunion in 2024.
