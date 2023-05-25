Each valedictorian and salutatorian of Chisum Independent School District’s middle and high school classes were honored Monday during the district’s regular school board meeting.
“This has turned out to be an annual time-honored tradition that we like to do here at Chisum ISD,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said in the high school’s performing arts center. “One of the favorite things that these guys, our board, like to do is recognize the hard work, the dedication and the time that these vals and sals put in from grade six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12.”
Chalaire introduced Board President Travis Ball and Board Vice President Rochielle Floyd, who presented a certificate to the 14 students while their respective principals read a brief biography about each student.
“These next two ladies you’ll be hearing a lot at graduation coming up on Friday,” Chisum High School Principal Clint Miller said of the senior class’s valedictorian Serena Whatley and salutatorian Peyton Holland. “If you get a chance to support these ladies, they have a couple of lovely speeches to give.”
After a brief recess to allow the students to exit, the board reconvened to re-elect the trustees that were voted for during May 6’s election, as well as discuss board meeting dates and times before moving on to discuss the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year.
“We are starting to work on that,” Chalaire said. “As we always do, we invite you guys to come up and sit down and go over any budget items that you would like to discuss during this budget process.”
Chalaire said the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget would be adopted during the last Thursday meeting in August.
While construction of a new parking lot will still be underway during Thursday and Friday’s graduation ceremonies, Chalaire advised the board during his superintendent report that a security vestibule at Chisum High School’s main entrance had been installed.
Trustees approved a budget amendment for $32,730 to purchase new computer devices for staff members, including the district’s incoming special education personnel.
Trustees approved a second budget amendment for $3,500 to purchase a new air conditioning unit for the district’s field house.
Money for both amendments will be taken from the district’s fund balance.
The board approved the recommendations for the district’s safe return to instruction policy, which details Chisum ISD’s plan to provide in-person instruction and continuity of services for the upcoming school year.
Chalaire said his only recommendation was to allow visitors on campus, in addition to masks being optional for sickly students, staff and visitors.
“We do ask our guests and our kids and our staff to self-monitor,” Chalaire told the board, adding that the district offers remote conferencing for those diagnosed with Covid-19.
Director of Nutrition Penny Kelly confirmed that every student in the district would eat for free during the 2023-2024 school year.
“We will expect to have 25% participation at breakfast and about 16% participation at lunch from this year because participation has dropped quite a bit,” she said.
At the request of the district’s three registered nurses, trustees adopted a policy to make the narcotic overdose drug naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, available in the event of an opioid overdose.
Before adjourning, trustees approved the hiring of middle school teacher James Carey, middle school teacher Jennifer Hudson, elementary school teacher Katie Hill, elementary school teacher Ruth Rainey, elementary school teacher Tiffany Crawford and high school teacher Hayden Todd, and the resignations of elementary school teacher Cheryl Townsdin, middle school teacher Kathy Cook, middle school teacher Mike Moffitt, middle school teacher Cynthia Tisdell and Kimmy McCool.
