Chisum High School had four students attend the 2023 Texas UIL State Academic Meet in Austin on May 16-18.
In Science, Boston Springfield and Case Chalaire placed first and second respectively at the Regional level to qualify for state competition.
Also at the 3A Regional tournament, Lindey Young placed second to qualify for the state meet.
In the Lincoln Douglas Debate, Hayden Braziel was able to defeat all opponents and win the gold medal.
At the state competition, Springfield won the gold medal in biology while Braziel, who has made back to back appearances in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, brought home the bronze medal.
Braziel plans to continue debate at LSU in the fall.
