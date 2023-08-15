Hundreds of students and their families packed into Chisum Elementary School pn Monday for its first annual Back-to-School Bash, something Principal Amy Ball said was years in the making.

“Well, before I became a principal, I knew one of my goals was to offer more to the community, so this was one of the things that’s been like three years in the making,” she said, crediting the school’s parent-teacher organization for pitching in making things happen.

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

