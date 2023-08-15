Hundreds of students and their families packed into Chisum Elementary School pn Monday for its first annual Back-to-School Bash, something Principal Amy Ball said was years in the making.
“Well, before I became a principal, I knew one of my goals was to offer more to the community, so this was one of the things that’s been like three years in the making,” she said, crediting the school’s parent-teacher organization for pitching in making things happen.
Ball said the school was hosting a range of offerings and services, including free vision and dental screenings, backpacks, clothing and haircuts.
The principal said she didn’t know exactly how many people to expect throughout the night but noted that meet-the-teacher usually brings a packed schoolhouse.
“With meet-the-teacher, almost all 600 kids show up. We have almost 100% attendance,” Ball said. “For this, with all of the services that we’re offering, I really don’t know and I don’t know how to gauge it.”
Lamar County resident LaRhonda Tucker was one of the many to bring her three children to meet their teacher and take advantage of the offerings.
Her soon-to-be kindergartener Maddox, 5, sported a fresh haircut and a new backpack and received a vision screening from school nurse Kay Landers, along with his siblings.
His sister Kenda, who begins fifth grade next week, said they also got clothing, which was hanging in the school gym.
District substitute teacher Kay Schepis helped out while dentist Dr. Lee Crawford and his staff inspected the mouths of students for cavities and other oral issues.
“This is a good opportunity for children that otherwise would not have seen a dentist, vision or even got a haircut before school,” Schepis said.
In between student examinations, Crawford said his office provided their services to community events before and gave an overall assessment of the mouths of Chisum Elementary School.
“This school seems to be in good shape,” Crawford said.
With everyone kept busy inside, Cactus Lemonade Stand and Kona Ice of Paris kept students and their families refreshed during the three-and-a-half-hour event.
“This is the most awesome night,” LaRhonda Tucker said.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
