Chisum seventh grader Payton Williams made quite a haul in rabbit competition last week at the Fort Worth Stock Show, bringing home seven ribbons.
Three of her rabbits placed at the top of the Lionhead competition and made it into the grand drive for breed champion. Three other rabbits picked up third, fourth and fifth-place ribbons in Lionhead competition while an American Fuzzy Lop picked up a second place.
The daughter of Christy and Justin Williams, the 13-year-old has been showing rabbits for almost four years, a project encouraged by her grandmother who began raising rabbits so that she and her granddaughter could spend time together.
“We had just moved here from Midland, and she wanted to do something to spend time with her, “ Christy Williams said about Hope Covington of Terrell, Texas. “She got a couple bunnies, started showing them and they liked the competition so she started breeding bunnies.”
Their fluffle has now grown to about 25 rabbits, according to Payton, who says she enjoys spending time on weekends tending to the rabbits and spending time with her “Mimi.”
“Rabbits are really sweet, and I like to show them at competitions,” Payton said, adding that she has shown at several big shows, including the Louisiana State Fair as well as Fort Worth and in Tyler.
With plans to compete in the upcoming Lamar County Junior Livestock Show scheduled April 12-14, Payton said she will be showing a lamb and a heifer instead of rabbits since there is a market rabbit show but not a breeding show.
