Hundreds turned out for Powderly Toys for Tots’s annual Christmas in July toy drive, hosted by motorcycle shop Paris Harley-Davidson.
“This is our unofficial kick off for the Toys for Tots season,” said program coordinator Richard McIntire. “We started out 11 years ago just having a handful of folks, and now it’s grown to the point we have bands coming.”
Dozens of motorcycles were on display and parked in the business’ parking lot, and an assortment of vendors lined the side of the Harley shop, doing their best to stay in the shade.
Local band Mix Society played multiple sets of cover songs from various genres, and a handful of attendees choosing to endure the heat played cornhole at Lamar County staffing agency MAU Workforce Solutions’ tent.
Those who sought comfort inside the air-conditioned business ate barbecue provided by the Marine Corps League, and children took free photos with a summertime Santa, who sported a Christmas-colored Hawaiian shirt and accepted toy donations.
The total number of toy donations was not available at press time, but Marine Corps League chaplain Craig Reed said Santa had received boxes full of contributions.
Santa, whose real name is Bryan “Chef” Ogburn, was one of the many bikers attending the toy drive and said events like Christmas in July were extremely important to change the perception of motorcycle riders.
“It breaks down the stigma of the biker,” Ogburn said. “Especially when I see people out here that don’t know what it’s like to be in the bike world, come out and have fun and realize, as far as our club, we’re firefighters, EMTS, medics and we just happen to have an affinity for riding motorcycles.”
Those who donated gifts were treated to a free barbecue lunch provided by Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1364, which oversees the local Toys for Tots program.
Based in Lamar County, the program partners with the Salvation Army to collect and distribute toys countywide.
Last year, it handed out over 4,000 toys to almost 900 children stretching from Idabel, Oklahoma, to Delta County, Texas, McIntire said.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
