Several organizations across Lamar County have prepared holiday meals to distribute for Christmas this week, with some still seeking volunteers for delivery.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels is providing a Christmas Eve meal service for its clients Friday, Executive Director Shelly Braziel said.
The program is a leadership organization that provides meals to seniors and is run by the Lamar County Human Resources Council.
Local pitmasters Pittin’ & Grillin’s Smokehouse Catering is once again providing the meals, Braziel said.
More than 200 people signed up to receive a holiday feast from the senior organization, according to the barbecue catering company’s Facebook page.
With that many signed up, Braziel said she is in need of volunteers for Sunday to help disperse the repasts.
“We typically have somewhere between 80 and 100 volunteers,” Braziel said. “Right now, I think I’m at about 30, so we desperately need volunteers.”
Braziel called the holiday service Meals on Wheels provides crucial.
“Most of these clients will be home alone for Christmas,” she explained. “They won’t have any family come visit them, and they would not have a Christmas meal that day if we were not delivering it.”
For those in the southwest portion of the county, Deport-based nonprofit Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma is handing out hot meals throughout the small city.
The meal consists of ham, cornbread dressing, green beans with bacon, mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie, said the nonprofit’s director Roy Moll.
“We can deliver anywhere in Deport,” Moll said. “If you’re outside of Deport, it’s for pickup only.”
Pickup for the meals begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Moll said.
To request a meal, Moll said to contact the nonprofit at 903- 395-5822.
Local poverty nonprofit CitySquare Paris hosted its Christmas meal distribution Monday at its headquarters on Bonham Street.
Over 250 meals consisting of ham, green beans, hash brown casserole, rolls and desserts were prepared by Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.
Volunteers included the Paris-Lamar County Health District, North Lamar Independent School District Fellowship of Christian Athletes, North Lamar ISD’s girl’s basketball team, Chisum ISD and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.