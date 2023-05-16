donated forklift.jpg

Unloading pallets of foods received each month will get a bit easier at the St. Vincent de Paul Society food bank at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church thanks to an electric forklift purchased with funds from the North Texas Food Bank.

A Sustainability Grant in the amount of $19,000 was used to purchase the forklift, which will be used in the unloading the numerous pallets of canned goods, frozen foods and fresh fruits and vegetables received each month at the church located 3300 Clarksville St., where the pantry serves almost 300 families each month.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.