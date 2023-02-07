The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission heard a public outcry at a Monday night meeting calling for the delay of action that leads to further development within the city until something can be done about drainage problems and recurrent flooding in some neighborhoods. 

Several people spoke during a public hearing with regard to a request for rezoning of property northeast of the intersection of 20th NE and Cherry Streets from single family to multi-family to allow the construction of an expected eight duplexes.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

