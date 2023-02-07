The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission heard a public outcry at a Monday night meeting calling for the delay of action that leads to further development within the city until something can be done about drainage problems and recurrent flooding in some neighborhoods.
Several people spoke during a public hearing with regard to a request for rezoning of property northeast of the intersection of 20th NE and Cherry Streets from single family to multi-family to allow the construction of an expected eight duplexes.
The majority of those that spoke seemingly thought they were addressing Paris City Council rather than the Planning & Zoning Commission, a body with the sole purpose of making comprehensive plan and zoning recommendations to the council.
“My concern is what is going to be done with the runoff from all that concrete to accommodate parking and driveways,” said Judith Malone, who lives across 20th Street from the property.
Malone said water most likely will go into the intersection of E. Cherry and 20th streets, turn down Cherry Street and mix with water coming off 21st street and eventually into a drainage ditch that crosses Lamar and proceeds southward through residential neighborhoods to cross Clarksville St.
“Previous councils have repeatedly rubber stamped one rezoning after another,” Malone said. “I am not objecting to rezoning….but we are not solving a (water) abatement problem that is going to stranglehold development throughout the city.”
Malone was joined during the hearing by Dr. Brandon Del Toro, who owns a dental clinic at 2333 Lamar Ave., where a drainage canal crosses, and by retired engineer Reeves Hayter of Hayter Engineering, among others.
“Ms Malone is correct,” Hayter said. “This property is at the very headwaters of probably the worst drainage situation in the City of Paris.”
Del Toro related personal experiences.
“This area floods regularly,” Del Toro said, explaining in 2016 it flooded twice in 10 days and last year it flooded again. “In 2016, it cost me $80,000 in repairs and the second cost me $20,000 in repairs.”
Del Toro also stressed he is not against development.
“It is the control of the rate of water flow,” Del Toro said. “Developers come in and continually put concrete that adds to the problem….I know we don’t have time tonight, but we’ve come up with all sorts of ideas for this. My request is that we don’t move forward and continue to add additional things until we know where we are.”
Several Planning & Zoning Commission members expressed the fact that their commission’s sole purpose is to make referrals on planning and zoning matters to the Paris City Council for final approval and that the commission has no authority to deal with drainage issues.
After hearing the public outcry, city planner Andrew Mack said he would be meeting with other city administrators, including the new city engineer and the city manager to further discuss the matter.
“I think we heard very loud and clearly this evening that we have some drainage concerns here in the community that irrespective of this development still need attention,” Mack said. “The preliminary plat will be the next step in the development process, and the concerns about offsite impacts of drainage will absolutely be looked at very carefully by the city engineer to address both the rate of runoff as well as the quantities.”
Commissioners unanimously followed the recommendation of staff to approve both a comprehensive plan amendment from low density residential to medium density residential and a zoning change request from one-family to multiple family at 410 20th NE St. The recommendation is to go before Paris City Council as a public hearing item on Feb. 27.
In other business, the commission approved zoning changes in the 3800 block of SE Loop 286 and 3755 Jefferson Rd. to allow a commercial venture as well as zoning changes to allow duplexes at 1307 E. Polk St.
The commission appointed Francine Neeley and Michael Mosher to a subcommittee to study the Paris Development Code with the first meeting scheduled March 2.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.