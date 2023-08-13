NETfest 2.0!-3.jpg

Six by Six performs at The Grand Theatre awning in Downtown Paris for NETfest 2.0! on Saturday.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Funds for the initial cleanup of a decaying Grand Theater in downtown Paris is included in Paris City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 in the amount of $100,000.

Plans are then to turn the project over to the Paris Grand Theater Project, (501 (c) 3 organization, to restore the building and open it as early as June 2025 as a multiuse facility.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

