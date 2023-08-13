Funds for the initial cleanup of a decaying Grand Theater in downtown Paris is included in Paris City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 in the amount of $100,000.
Plans are then to turn the project over to the Paris Grand Theater Project, (501 (c) 3 organization, to restore the building and open it as early as June 2025 as a multiuse facility.
During the current year, the city spent about $15,000 to go toward a phase one analysis of what it will take to clean up the interior of the building, Path explained during a special Paris City Council budget presentation meeting.
“We own the building and we do lease it out to this nonprofit for the purpose to encourage them to revitalize the building, and then, unfortunately, COVID hit and they were unable to get their feet underneath them just yet,” Path explained, adding that last year, under the guidance of former Mayor Paula Portugal, the city set aside funds for an initial cost analysis of what it will take to clean out the building.
“It’s a terrible mess,” Path said. “There’s mold, there’s asbestos, there’s decay.”
A week ago, Path said Mayor Reginald Hughes and Mayor Pro Tem Mihir Pankaj visited the building briefly, Path said.
“It’s very hard to get donors to donate when you walk in and see a toxic zone,” Path said. “So the goal here is to utilize ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funds in order to clean the building out and give them a clean slate. We need to do some selective demolition, remove all the asbestos, get all the decay and all the mold out of there so the nonprofit can work on trying to bring in donations and grants to revitalize that building.
In July 2018, the city entered into a 30-year lease agreement with the Paris Grand Theatre Project with two 10-year extensions for $10 a year with expectations that the group would restore the facility and reopen.
“The theater is a potential gem for our downtown, then City Manager John Godwin wrote in a July 24, 2018, memo to Paris City Council members. “Reopened for theatrical performances, meetings, movies, etc., it will become a huge draw and have a tremendous impact on development of the entire area.”
Path emphasized that a newly named Grand Theatre Project board of directors is eager to get started.
“I plan to bring back to you on Aug 24 the necessary documents to go to bid in order to start that process unless the City Council decides otherwise,” Path said. “I think it is a worthy project. The total estimated cost to revitalize it is $4 million, so that’s going to be their piece of it. So $1,000 seems like a worthwhile kickstart in order to this back on tract.”
“We are asking everyone in the downtown to revitalize their buildings, so it just makes sense that we likewise follow suit and revitalize one of our existing buildings,” Path said.
“I definitely agree,” Mayor Pro Tem Mihr Pankaj said. “We did that tour and that building is in complete chaos, to put it lightly.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
