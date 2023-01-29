A recurring topic for more than a decade, the privatization of trash services is again being considered by the Paris City Council.
At a Monday night meeting, the council heard from procurement specialist Lynn Lantrip with Solid Waste Specialists about how his company can assist the city in the procurement process.
Talk first began about privatization in May 2022 when the city faced a labor shortage and reduced trash pickup to once a week, down from a twice-a-week service. At the time, several council members urged city staff to provide information about privatization, an idea that failed a city-wide vote in 2005 when 1,072 residents voted 59.3% to 40.7% against outsourcing the service.
At Monday night’s meeting, former city attorney Larry Schenk spoke against privatization as he pointed out the idea was rejected by the public in 2005 and considered several times in years since but never implemented.
“I don’t understand why we’re doing this,” Schenk said. “I have not heard a great hue and cry for people wanting to get rid of our current trash service because our trash service is doing an excellent job. In year’s past, the council conducted public hearings on this issue before taking any action. Do you intend to conduct public hearings?”
Schenk voiced concern about quality of service, contract longevity, price increases and the authorization of $41,000 for procurement services without hearing from the public first. He noted that once equipment is sold, “it will be prohibitively expensive to return to city service.”
During introductory remarks, Lantrip mentioned his 40 years in the solid waste disposal business, most of those with Waste Management Inc. He worked for the firm in 2005 when the company, which offered commercial service here, was the selected vendor for a residential contract before the 2005 vote took place.
For a $41,428 fee, or $39,941 if the council considers more virtual rather than in person meetings, Lantrip said his company would write a request for proposals with specifics about what the city wants in service, costs, contract longevity, equipment requirements, etc.
“The only way you can do what I call a normal RFP and really get things stirred up competitively is to throw the more profitable piece into the mix and that’s dumpsters and roll-offs,” Lantrip said as he referred to adding commercial and industrial to residential services. “That’s where the money is in the garbage business, and without that piece you will not get bidding participation.”
In addition to assisting with selecting a vendor, Lantrip said his firm will assist the city in writing a contract.
“All the controls, all the stopgap measures for quality and control are written in the contract,” Lantrip said. “And, the winner of the contract reimburses the city for the fees from us.”
Out of the 17It cities Solid Waste Specialists has served in the past four years in business, Lantrip said contract details the firm focuses on include price balancing between residential and commercial, services, a city-council approved annual rate increase method, contingency plans for emergency situations and quality assurances, among other council-driven requirements.
Lantrip presented the council with the option of going out for bids for residential service only and anticipated his cost would be about half.
“If you just put the houses out, you’re probably going to just get one participant,” Lantrip said with an expectation that Sanitation Solutions might respond to an RFP. “It’s a good company but you don’t have a contract with them, which we could negotiate for you.”
Council members expressed concern about the franchise agreements the city has with about a dozen private vendors who serve commercial and industrial dumpster and roll-off needs within the city limits.
City Attorney Stephanie Haynes advised that the franchise ordinance would need to be changed to eliminate services from those companies while Lantrip suggested contract terms with the city’s selected vendor could allow a number of months for private vendors to operate to finish out the terms of franchise agreements.
A discussion item only, the council took no action but indicated a desire for further discussion and information.
