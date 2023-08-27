Doug Harris

Reorganization at the top is among the details of City Manager Grayson’s Path proposed 2023-24 budget expected to gain approval by Paris City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

In the proposed budget, Path promotes Director of Utilities Doug Harris to the position of Assistant City Manager and reclassifies current Assistant City Manager Rob Vine as Deputy City Manager.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

