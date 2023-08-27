Reorganization at the top is among the details of City Manager Grayson’s Path proposed 2023-24 budget expected to gain approval by Paris City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
In the proposed budget, Path promotes Director of Utilities Doug Harris to the position of Assistant City Manager and reclassifies current Assistant City Manager Rob Vine as Deputy City Manager.
“After three years of direct observation, it is my professional opinion that Mr. Harris has skills and abilities that can be put to even greater use upon promotion to a position of higher responsibility and accountability,” Path said about Harris in a memorandum before an Aug. 8 meeting when Path presented his proposed budget. “His faithful and loyal service to the City of Paris, carefully managing the City’s treatment infrastructure for water and sewer, has proven his ability as a manager and leader.”
Path’s plan is to shift responsibilities of all departments among the top three administrators with Path to remain responsible for all departments but with a focus on Emergency Service Departments (EMS, Police and Fire) and Human Resources. Vine will take responsibility of Community Service Departments including City Clerk, Finance and Public Information Officer. Harris is to be responsible for Public Infrastructure Departments, including those he currently oversees, as well as Public Works and City Engineering. The move comes with an additional $20,000 annual payroll cost included in the proposed budget.
At the Aug. 8 meeting, Path proposed an operational budget of $53.2 million for Fiscal Year 2023-24 supported by a 47.782 cent property tax rate, up 3.5 cents per $100,000 valuation from last year’s tax rate and driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. A breakdown of the rate sees 32.176 cents per $100 property valuation for maintenance and operations, down from the past year’s 34.377-cent rate and 15.606 cents for debt service, up 6 cents from 9.901 cents in 2022-23.
The budget comes with a 2% cost of living pay increase for city employees (excludes city manager) and adds an additional seven people to a staff of roughly 300. New positions added include a public information officer, assistant finance director, three EMS paramedics, an additional meter reader in the Water Department and a Community Development Department secretary in the City Hall Annex. Built into the budget are means to increase benefits in an effort to attract and retain employees in a competitive local job market.
A deficit budget, Path pulls $1.4 million from fund balance, which grew by $3 million in 2022, to spend on one-time capital improvement purchases. The budget also uses both Covid-19 related American Rescue Act of 2021 and CARES Act of 2020 funding for one-time purchases and projects such as street mill and overlay, the demolition of the Belford Building and the cleanup of the Grand Theatre.
A packed agenda, City Council also is to consider the award of a trash contract as recommended by Solid Waste Specialists representative Lynn Lantrip, employed by the city to handle the bidding process for privatizing residential trash service.
The Council is to receive a presentation from Dallas architect Paul Dennehy regarding the Grand Theater Building Assessment Report and consider the authorization to issue a request for proposals to perform asbestos and biohazard abatement and cleanup.
Also an agenda item, a presentation by Jason Claunch on a professional services agreement with Catalyst Commercial, Inc., in the amount of $125,000, to be shared with the Paris Economic Development Corporation and the Carl Cecil Foundation for a housing assessment expected to increase economic health, business attraction and quality of life. The Council will be asked to approve the agreement and authorize the city manager to execute all necessary documents.
The Council is to discuss and provide direction on any edits to the proposed FY 2023-24 budget then act on a resolution calling for public hearings on the proposed budget and proposed tax rate.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
