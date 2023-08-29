City slates holiday trash pick-up schedule
Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the City of Paris sanitation schedule for the week of Sep. 4-8 will be as follows:
Monday route will be picked up on Tuesday, Sep. 5.
Tuesday route will be picked up on Wednesday, Sep. 6.
Wednesday route will be picked up on Thursday, Sep. 7.
Thursday route will be picked up on Friday, Sep. 8.
For this holiday week only, city sanitation crews will pick up bulk items on the regular pick-up day. Please have everything at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m.
The Compost Site will be open on Saturday, Sep. 2.
PEF oopens bidding on PHS campus street sign
Online bidding is open until 5 p.m. Sep. 14 for the Paris Education Foundation’s Street Sign Auction, a chance to name the street sign on the PHS campus for the 23-24 school year.
All bids can be placed at fundraiser.bid/PEF-StreetSign.
Honor your senior (or any student) with their name on the sign, or recognize your student’s favorite PHS team or organization, name someone in memoriam; the options are endless.
All proceeds benefit PEF.
Tickets for Adult Prom are still available
Tickets are still available for the Hollywood Nights Adult Prom scheduled Sept. 9 in support of The Horizon House, a transitional shelter in Paris for homeless men, women and families with children.
The event takes place beginning at 7 p.m. at Hidden Willow, 2602 FM 196 north of Blossom.
“Guests will enjoy a red carpet walk with paparazzi, delicious hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the best throw-back jams by Chris Gunn Entertainment,” Human Resources Executive Director Shelly Braziel said. “Paris Mobile Bar will be serving up adult beverages, including the event’s signature drink, ‘Pink Flaming.’ Valet parking is available for a small fee and we’ll have a photobooth set up and tons of amazing photo ops, not to mention toward the end of the night we’ll be crowning our 2023 Prom King & Queen.”
Tickets are available for $55 for single, or $100 for a couples’ ticket, at Eventbrite, or visit the Human Resources Council Facebook page.
