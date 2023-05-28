2022 event crowd.jpg

A family-friendly evening is set for The Range at the Ridge at Pine Ridge Golf Course, Saturday to benefit CitySquare Paris. The evening will feature Burgerland burgers and fries and snow cones from Tropical Sno. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m.

Golfers will virtually play TopTracer Kiawah Island Golf Resort Course, Charleston, South Carolina. A live auction will take place between the first and second flights with several wonderful prizes. A bounce house and DJ Wyatt Bowden will keep the party going for all ages.

