CitySquare Paris is in search of a full-time director to assume the duties of current part-time director Derald Bulls, named in September 2021 to fill a 10-hour-a week position for the organization charged with helping neighbors suffering in poverty.
“We have been abundantly blessed by Derald Bulls and the time he has served CitySquare,” board president Beth Bray said. “He was a God-send for our organization. However, the initial agreement of 10 hours a week for him has turned into a full time endeavor.
“He graciously has continued to accept the challenge, and has dedicated himself to taking CitySquare to the next level because he believes in what CitySquare is doing,” Bray said.
Bray said the board already has received seven applicants, and hopes to have the position filled in early April.
Bray credited Bull with giving CitySquare the leverage it needed in large part due to his widespread community friendships and connections.
“He has overseen an expansive renovation of our campus, which has rendered it much more effective in meeting community needs,” Bray said. “We would not be where we are today, having provided 8,717 meals, 773 loads of laundry, 1,382 showers, 16,173 pieces of clothing distributed, and over 400 teen contacts made without his leadership, all while having the building renovated, raising funds, applying for grants, managing staff and serving neighbors.”
Going forward, Bray said Bulls will serve on the advisory council “so he can continue to help us fulfill our mission of fighting poverty through service, advocacy and friendship.”
Plans call to secure additional staffing and programming now that facility improvements have been mostly completed, Bray said.
“Our longtime goal for each CitySquare contact is to help guide the individual to the next step in becoming self-sufficient,” she said. “Basic needs have to be met first, then followed by successful case management and mentoring.”
Bray urged the public to either volunteer or support CitySquare financially by supporting the organization for East Texas Giving Day on April 25 or at virtual golf on June 3 at the second annual Swing for Success.
“If you are more interested in sharing your time and talent with our neighbors, then come see us at the community ‘HUB’, (2515 Bonham St., from 9 to 3,” Bray said. There are so many ways to engage with adults and/or teens, directly and indirectly, We welcome positive role models to step in and make a difference at CitySquare Paris.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
