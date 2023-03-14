CitySquare Warming Center.jpg

CitySquare Paris is in search of a full-time director to assume the duties of current part-time director Derald Bulls, named in September 2021 to fill a 10-hour-a week position for the organization charged with helping neighbors suffering in poverty.

“We have been abundantly blessed by Derald Bulls and the time he has served CitySquare,” board president Beth Bray said. “He was a God-send for our organization. However, the initial agreement of 10 hours a week for him has turned into a full time endeavor.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

