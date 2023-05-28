CLARKSVILLE — The City Council on Friday passed a resolution for the city to reapply for a TxDot Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects grant that the city originally applied for and received in 2021.

Mayor Ann Rushing told council members that a TxDOT official told her the new resolution was needed by May 31 or the city would lose funding for a project that would pave two-miles of the 130-mile Northeast Texas Trail that runs through Clarksville.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

