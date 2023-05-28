CLARKSVILLE — The City Council on Friday passed a resolution for the city to reapply for a TxDot Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects grant that the city originally applied for and received in 2021.
Mayor Ann Rushing told council members that a TxDOT official told her the new resolution was needed by May 31 or the city would lose funding for a project that would pave two-miles of the 130-mile Northeast Texas Trail that runs through Clarksville.
The original grant amount was almost $901,000, but TxDOT informed the city that various costs had gone up over the past two years, so TxDOT had to refigure the budget on the Clarksville project.
The new estimated cost and the amount of the proposed grant is $1,339,677.79.
“We do not have a match,” Rushing told the council.
She told the council that the new amount took into account the increased costs by increasing the 2023 project total to 37% over the one in 2021.
Council member Gary Gray expressed concern over the wording of the resolution saying that it wasn’t clear enough to him that the city would not bear any costs in case the project went over the approved funding amount.
Council member Chrissy Witmer explained that the resolution they were about to vote on was a standard form issued by TxDOT because some cities would take care of cost overruns, should they occur, and some would change their project plan to keep it at or under the TXDOT funds the city is to receive.
Rushing called the city’s engineer and he confirmed what the mayor and Witmer said.
“We pay federal taxes and a certain percent is earmarked for transportation alternatives for economically distressed areas,” Williams said speaking on the phone. “It is a good deal. If it goes over the allotted budget, you would have to modify the scope.”
He noted that TxDOT would work with the city to make changes to keep the project under budget.
With that information, the council voted to pass the resolution and seek the additional funding to make the trail improvements.
The council also plans to meet June 5 to interview applicants for positions on the city’s police force.
Rushing noted there were seven applicants so far for the three vacant positions of police chief, police sergeant and an officer.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
