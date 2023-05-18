Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — City Council members voted Tuesday night in City Hall to issue certificates of obligation to pay for work that will dig a new well north of town, replace the water meters around the city, replace some water lines, refurbish all the water-storage units, among other things.

The cost of the project is $6,252,000 and will be paid by the CO bonds issued at the meeting in combination with a rural development grant/loan the city received from the United States Department of Agriculture. The $3,463,000 in CO bonds issued Tuesday will be funded over the years through taxes paid to the city. The rest of the project’s cost $2,789,000 will be paid by the USDA grant.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

