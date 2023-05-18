CLARKSVILLE — City Council members voted Tuesday night in City Hall to issue certificates of obligation to pay for work that will dig a new well north of town, replace the water meters around the city, replace some water lines, refurbish all the water-storage units, among other things.
The cost of the project is $6,252,000 and will be paid by the CO bonds issued at the meeting in combination with a rural development grant/loan the city received from the United States Department of Agriculture. The $3,463,000 in CO bonds issued Tuesday will be funded over the years through taxes paid to the city. The rest of the project’s cost $2,789,000 will be paid by the USDA grant.
“This process was very detailed. We actually received the letter from USDA in 2019 congratulating us on being selected.” Mayor Ann Rushing said after the vote. “From there, much had to be done to get all approvals. The USDA has been great to work with and MTG Engineers. We are very appreciative.”
The project manager will give the city periodic reports on the progress of the work.
The mayor said it could be mid to late summer before work on the project begins as the city must follow the USDA’s timeline and seek bids on the various aspects of the project.
In a related matter, the city approved the purchase of FundView software at a cost of $38,000 to be paid in installments.
The software is designed to increase the ease of sharing accounting information along with updated water meter reading capabilities.
“It is going to move us forward,” Councilman Gary Gray said.
“I like everything about this project,” Councilman Babe Higgins said.
In another water-related move, the council voted to purchase a new pump for the wastewater plant. The pump, along with its installation, housing and one-year warranty, wil cost the city a little over $49,000.
The council also approved a recreational vehicle use ordinance for the city to govern the use of such vehicles with the city.
The ordinance states, in part, that “a person may not stay, reside, occupy or connect to utilities a recreational vehicle on private property other than a designated recreational vehicle park, unless such person has obtained a permit for a period not to exceed five days. The permit fee is as established or as hereafter adopted by the City Council from time to time and kept on file in the office of the city secretary. Six, five day permits will be allowed each year.”
There are five other stipulations in the ordinance.
Phoebe Hoffpauir, the program manager of the Adult & Team Challenge of Texas, invited the council and the public to her organization’s banquet that will be in the Love Civic Center on May 25. She said her organization is a faith-based, recovery program for women near Clarksville. It is connected to the Deport facility which is for men.
The council also learned that the McDonald’s is closing at the end of the month because its volume is falling short of corporate goals. It is unknown what will happen to the building which is not far from City Hall on Main Street.
Marisa Webster, the new city secretary, swore in Babe Higgins, Chrissy Witmer and Charlie Wright to new terms on the City Council. All three incumbents were unopposed, so they maintained their offices without an election.
Webster started her position with the city Monday.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
