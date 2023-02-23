CLARKSVILLE — Council members voted Tuesday night to delay discussion on an ordinance dealing with city workers and sewer line clean outs on private property after some questions were raised by businessman and rental property owner Scott St. John.
The city has at earlier meetings discussed the city workers not going on private property when the line clog was found to be the property owner’s liability.
St. John was questioning the need for such an ordinance, and pointed out that it had not been a problem in the past as he had always worked with the city when problems arose.
He added that he had properties connected to sewer lines that also connected to properties he did not own. He wondered how the city would address who was responsible when backups occurred.
“I know there’s more situations like this, where that sewer line runs through the backyards of multiple houses,” St. John said.
He gave an example of five houses, three on the one side, two on the other on another street, and it (the sewer line) runs all the way through the back of those houses and clean out was in one of the five property’s yards.
The city decided to take St. John’s comments under advisement and to come back with answers after more research on the matter.
Council members agreed to standardize its police force’s weaponry after hearing fromPolice Chief Mark Gable.
Gable told the council that currently the members of the force have been using personal weapons that use different bullets and different magazines which could lead to legal and practical problems.
The council voted to allow Gable to buy
two shotguns and six pistols for $4,300. Gable will use funds from a property sale to cover the cost of the guns.
The council, also at Gable’s request, voted to buy a used vehicle from the City of Bogata for $500.
The chief told the council that despite the age of the vehicle, it was in fair good shape.
“It needs a cooling fan assembly,” Gable said, adding it was something he could get online for $160.
The vehicle will be used by the city’s code enforcement officer.
The council, at the request of the city manager, vote to change the April meeting from the third Tuesday to the second one. The council will meet April 11.
The council also selected April 22 as the Spring City Cleanup Day.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
