CLARKSVILLE — Council members voted Tuesday night to delay discussion on an ordinance dealing with city workers and sewer line clean outs on private property after some questions were raised by businessman and rental property owner Scott St. John.

The city has at earlier meetings discussed the city workers not going on private property when the line clog was found to be the property owner’s liability.

