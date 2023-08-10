CLARKSVILLE – Members of the Clarksville City Council gathered around a table in City Hall on Wednesday for another round of budget talks as they work toward creating a workable budget for the city’s next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Wednesday’s talks revolved around American Rescue Act funds and how much to budget for items the funds would cover.
“We are already getting reimbursed,” City Manager Deana Smith said, letting the council know that the city has so far received $106,000 in federal funds from the recovery act.
Mayor Ann Rushing then went over some bill the city had paid that the reimbursement would help cover noting that all the expenses were related to water and sewer fixes.
Councilwoman Crissy Witmer reminded all that at least $300,000 of the funds from the amount from the act that is a little over $700,000, which is already in a city account, must be set aside for another bar screen.
The members also discussed the new software that was purchased earlier this year.
The new software will help city staffers better track accounts and, in turn, give the council a better idea at meetings just where the city stands on its debits and credits, City Secretary Marisa Webster said.
She said the goal is to have the system up and running by the end of September.
“I think we have the right people in the right places,” Councilman “Babe” Higgins said. “I can see some light whereas in the past two or three years, I couldn’t.”
Councilman Gary Gray agreed that the budget process was going better than in the past few years because he felt the council members were at a better starting point this budget season.
“We have had a rough time over the past two years,” he said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.