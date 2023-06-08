CLARKSVILLE — Members of the City Council here met Monday night to discuss two pending cases against the city filed in the State Office of Administrative Hearing by two police officers fired in April.
During an April 17 special meeting, a majority of the council voted to fire Police Chief Mark Gable and Sgt. Jerry Goodson on the grounds of insubordination and gave them dishonorable discharges.
The two men are disputing the firings, but the dockets they filed with SOAH are hidden so details are not available.
All Mayor Ann Rushing could say after the council came out of executive session was “the discussion was relative to the F5 appeals.”
According to available SOAH records on the matter, Gable requested to get on the agency’s docket May 5 and Goodson on May 12.
On May 15, there was an order scheduling hearing on the merits filed by Goodson and Gable filed an order requiring parties to confer May 23.
In the executive session, the city’s attorney took part in the discussion.
The State Office of Administrative Hearings resolves disputes between Texas agencies, other governmental entities and private citizens either through an administrative hearing or mediation. The office is separate and independent from the agencies involved in the disputes. The administrative law judges who preside over the disputes are neutral, according to the agency website.
Also while in executive session, the council interviewed one candidate for the police chief position and reviewed another seven applications, six for the police chief opening and one for the sergeant opening.
