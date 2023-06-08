Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — Members of the City Council here met Monday night to discuss two pending cases against the city filed in the State Office of Administrative Hearing by two police officers fired in April.

During an April 17 special meeting, a majority of the council voted to fire Police Chief Mark Gable and Sgt. Jerry Goodson on the grounds of insubordination and gave them dishonorable discharges.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

