CLARKSVILLE — The City Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss how to fill the council seat left empty by the resignation of Trey Scott and other things, but got an unwelcome surprise from the city manager.
During the comments, City Manager Deana Smith told the council that public works had a major problem with the Vine Street well that had to be fixed.
The city was in a possible no water situation, she told the members. She called Pender Water Wells, who the city has previously used, to repair the problem which the company did.
But when Smith received the bill from Pender, it was for more than $55,000. The council is supposed to approve expenditures of $50,000 or more. But by the time Smith got the bill, the work had been done.
This upset council members with them saying that the work should have been bid on.
“This is no way to do business,” Councilman Babe Higgins said.
Smith said she would try to negotiate with Pender over the bill and noted that it could have been even higher since some of the work was under warranty and the city didn’t have to pay for that work.
Council determined that the city would look into future dealings with the company at the least warning the city of work that would be more than $50,000 before undertaking the repairs.
Scott had to resign his Ward II seat since he moved out of the district, but plans to stay active in civic matters.
Smith said the council should look for possible Clarksville Ward II residents to fill Scott’s term for the next year until the next municipal election which will be May of 2024.
The council also agreed to post job listings as well as an application form on the city’s website, https://clarksvilletx.com/jobs/, for the positions of police officer, police sergeant and police chief.
Mayor Ann Rushing said announcement of the job opening would also be posted at the Texas Municipal League website as well as the front of City Hall at 800 West Main St.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
