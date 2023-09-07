Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — After months of searching and interviewing, the City Council here hired a man to head up rebuilding the police force that was fired in April of this year.

Tommy Hunt, a law enforcement veteran, will take charge of the city’s police department once all his test results have been turned in to the council, members said after announcing his hire.

