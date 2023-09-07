CLARKSVILLE — After months of searching and interviewing, the City Council here hired a man to head up rebuilding the police force that was fired in April of this year.
Tommy Hunt, a law enforcement veteran, will take charge of the city’s police department once all his test results have been turned in to the council, members said after announcing his hire.
Hunt accepted the position of interim chief during an executive session of the council and left City Hall before the council reconvened in open session and announced the decision to hire Hunt on an interim basis.
Councilman Gary Gray said that the city is still taking applications for chief and Hunt agreed to the interim title.
Gray would not speculate on Hunt’s future other than saying Hunt would be referred to as interim chief.
“If we hire another chief, he would determine what his (Hunt’s) role is,” Gray said.
Hunt currently lives in Texarkana and, according to Linkedin, has an extensive law enforcement background.
He was previously the constable of Morris County, has served as the chief of police in Naples, Texas, and retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Dec 31, 2014, at the rank of lieutenant after almost 20 years of service.
In his Linkedin biography he wrote in part, “I offer a wealth of experience in delivering improvements to internal operations, with refined skills at gaining consensus, team development and ensuring public safety.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
