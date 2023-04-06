CLARKSVILLE — The city is currently working on replacing all the old standard water meters for its utility customers. It is a big job, but city officials said it was time to tackle it.
The council has listened to presentations, applied for grants and is now ready to move into the final phase of purchasing the best meters and most efficient billing system.
“Clarksville has many water system needs. There are problems with leaks, metering, supply and regulation,” Mayor Ann Rushing said.
Of course, fixing all those problems takes both time and money.
The meters the city is looking at currently are those which measure actual consumption, the mayor said.
“Clarksville has approximately 1,300 metered services. The meter age is old. There has been no meter replacement programs since 1990 other than an occasional isolated replacement, so most meters are at least 25 to 50 years old or older,” she said. “Bench tests indicate that meters are more accurate at higher flows than at low flows. It is likely that a considerable amount of water used is not being metered.”
The city has already heard from some makers of current water meters that will give the city the most accurate readings of actual water usage. That is something the city is not getting with it current system, she noted.
“There are several different meter manufacturers and bench testing on each show that some water can pass through unmetered,” she said.
But replacing the old meters with new ones is just part of the city’s undertaking, she said.
“Replacing meters is just one of the needs that the city will address with the USDA (grant funding) project,” she said. “We will paint all water storage units, two elevated and two ground storage, to comply with TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality), replace extensive amounts of leaking pipes, provide the new water meters and drill a new well.”
All the projects will require the city to go out for bids as stipulated by the grants requirements, and the city will have to share in the costs.
The city is also looking into a service that will allow an easier way to get information from the new meters once they are in place.
“Meter reading is a necessary, but oftentimes tedious, function of a utility company that is required to be done every month. Automating this important task helps utilities make the most of their limited time and resources. More and more utility departments have to do more with less,” Rushing said. “Automated meter reading (AMR) does require a ‘drive-by’ to obtain meter readings verses the current method which requires an employee to physically open the meter box and read/record the meter reading. This reading then must be manually entered into the billing software for customer billing. Both steps also have the potential for human error.”
The systems the city is currently looking into will reduce the time it takes to get the meter readings, companies have told the City Council.
“AMR also has reduced safety hazard exposures for employees and should help reduce accidents,” she said. “Additionally, the existing meters are well beyond their service life and the project will result in accurate readings of usage.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.