Quincy English has returned to his roots in Clarksville after being named Clarksville Middle/High School principal at a Clarksville ISD school board meeting earlier this month.
English, who is a Clarksville High School graduate, replaces Cynthia Jackson, after her one year of service.
English is scheduled to officially assume his duties July 1, although he has already been on campus in order to get a quick start in planning for the 2023-24 school year.
“I am excited to be returning to Clarksville because it is home. Even when working outside the district, I have followed and celebrated the success of CISD students and the district,” English said.
English arrived in Clarksville after serving from 2016 to the end of the 2022-23 school year as a basketball coach at neighboring Rivercrest High School. During his years as a Rivercrest coach, the Rebels won five bi-district championships, and reached the regional quarterfinal round once, as well as having one team end the season as a regional semifinalist. English was also named Texas High School Basketball Coach’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2008. Prior to his tenure at Rivercrest, English coached at Detroit High School from 2013 until the end of the 2016 school year. At Detroit the team won a bi-district title and was a bi-district runnerup.
English said that leaving coaching after so many years is hard to do.
“Coaching is what I know and why I got into education. We’ve been pretty successful over the last few years, and it’s really hard to walk away from it,” he said. “Coming over here to become principal was a little easier because I had already made the decision to get out of coaching before I left.”
Although English has made his mark in basketball, his resume in the classroom is equally impressive.
English has worked in education for almost two decades. He started his career teaching resource classes and coaching in Clarksville where he served as varsity assistant basketball coach and assistant football coach from 2004-2008. His other coaching stop was at Pittsburg ISD during the 2008-2009 school year.
English has served as a district in school suspension teacher, inclusion-DAEP teacher, homebound teacher, ISS teacher and facilities coordinator.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2003, and his master’s degree with a principal certification from Lamar University in Beaumont in 2015. He holds a teacher certification in special education and physical education in grades 8-12.
“I’m a Clarksville kid. I grew up around here. My family is still here and I kind of understand what it’s like to be a Clarksville kid, and so to me I think just my knowledge of what it takes to help this community out is going to be an asset,” English said.
English said that he is excited about the task at hand, but he also says that he is nervous, and a little scared at the same time.
“I do feel like I can make a difference in this school atmosphere. First thing we’ve got to do is get in here and get some surveys out, and need assessments, then see which way we need to go with them,” English said.
English’s family will now be a two principal operation as he joins his wife of 23 years, LaTrishia in the same administrative capacity as a principal. His wife holds that position at Rivercrest Elementary School.
The couple has three sons. Jalyn attends the University of Texas at Dallas, Bradyn attends the University of Texas in Austin and Kamryn is a student at Paris Junior College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.