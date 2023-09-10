CLARKSVILLE — City Council members along with City Manager Deana Smith will continue budget discussions when they meet Tuesday in City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
At a meeting last week, the council discussed a proposed tax rate of .631218 cents per $100 valuation.
Also at last week’s meeting, Realtor Renee Harvey Lowe asked the council to change the zoning on property she owns in the Dinwiddie Addition at approximately 1705 West Main St. from residential to commercial.
She hopes to sell the property to a developer who will put up some type of retail operation, possibly a Dollar Tree or a Dollar General.
“It will be a retail property,” she told the council before the vote, noting that the city’s planning and zoning commission had given its OK to the proposed project.
Lowe had gone before the council earlier in the summer to ask the city to close the alley that runs between her property and members agreed to do that. The property is in the western part of the city near Handy Foods.
The council voted to change her property on Main Street from residential to commercial after a brief public hearing on the matter.
In the upcoming special meeting Tuesday, the council will hold a workshop to hone the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal budget that must be passed before Oct. 1.
The council plans to discuss the amounts to be budgeted for each city department and also the increased revenue expected from the total eclipse coming up in April.
“The eclipse is going to be a big deal,” Smith said of the expected influx of tourists wanting to see the rare solar eclipse. Clarksville lies in the path, not far from its center, of the total eclipse April 8 and the totality should start around 1:44:35 p.m. and last for about four minutes and 20 seconds, according to Eclipse 2024.org. Special glasses have to be worn when viewing the solar eclipse to avoid damage to the eyes, specialists warn.
The council will also hear from Red River County Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell about law enforcement coverage now that the city has hired an interim police chief.
The members will also discuss and possibly vote on moving money from the meter deposit account into the city’s general fund.
David Money is the managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
