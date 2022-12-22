Residents will see an increase in their utility bills early next year after the City Council voted to pass an 8% fee increase from Sanitation Solutions onto customers at the Tuesday night meeting in City Hall.
The increase will add less than $1 to the individual customer bills, officials said.
Sanitation Solutions initially requested a 9.35% increase because of what Sanitation Solutions’s Woodie Brantley called “an extremely tough year for our industry.”
The city felt that was too high and the company and council came to the 8% increase as a compromise.
“Y’all have been wonderful,” Mayor Ann Rushing said. “You know your business.”
Councilwoman Bonnie Snider agreed.
“You have the best group of people working for you,” she said. “They are a true asset.”
The council also voted to get serious with utility customers on their utility bill.
City Manager Deana Smith brought the matter to the council saying, “I am just asking that we start enforcing the ordinance.”
From now on, utility customers who do not pay their bills by 10-days from the due date listed on the bill will face a shutdown on water going to their homes.
The city accepted an $827,175 bid from Rondoe Homes for the construction of six houses in the HOME Program. The homes will be built at no cost to the city because Clarksville’s population is low enough to qualify for the no-match qualification.
The city gave Fire Chief Rocky Tolison the go ahead to get repairs done to one of the city’s fire trucks. The bill is around $11,000, but Tolison told council that he has secured a grant from the state forestry service to cover 90% of the cost. But the city has to pay the bill and wait to be reimbursed which Tolison estimated would take around three weeks.
The council also voted to close City Hall today at noon and buy $25 gift cards for the city employees.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.