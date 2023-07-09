CLARKSVILLE — A breaker problem caused citizens to lose water in the early morning hours of July 4, but after citywide efforts things were almost back to normal by Friday, city officials reported.
“It was a malfunction on the computer system of the well,” said Glen Higdon, the city’s public works director. “We got that fixed Thursday. We called an electrician and he got it up and running.”
Mayor Ann Rushing said that the Texas Department of Emergency Management helped the city monitor the repair efforts. That was not all that helped during the crisis, she added. There were water giveaways organized and many city employees were volunteering time to help hand out water and offer any assistance in getting the wells up and going, the mayor said.
“Not all three wells were down and we got one of the wells running early on July 4,” Hidgon said. “It was only down for six hours and now it is up and running.”
During the crisis, the mayor said the city was operating off of one well whereas normally there are three.
At some point all the water, around 24 feet deep, in the industrial tower was used up, so a well had to be shut off to fill the industrial tower back up, the mayor told residents via Facebook.
She added that Fire Chief Rocky Tolison had set up the city for fire protection.
As of Friday, officials said that the city’s storage units are once again filling with water as multiple leaks had been repaired and “everyone should have water,” the mayor said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
