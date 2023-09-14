CLARKSVILLE — For the past few months the Red River County Sheriff’s Office has had its deputies patrolling the City of Clarksville since it is currently without a police force.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell asked the City Council for some remuneration for officers so that they could work covering the city on their day’s off from their county work.
Caldwell said he, too, is facing a staff shortage.
Council members were sympathetic to Caldwell’s position, but had concerns about insurance coverage, how to classify the part-time officers payroll-wise and what kind of uniform the officers would wear.
“It would be confusing stopping someone in a (Clarksville) police car in a (Red River County) sheriff’s uniform,” City Manager Deana Smith said.
Caldwell said the officers could be treated like contract labor.
“They will be independent contractors,” Caldwell said.
That is when Councilman Gary Gray brought up insurance concerns.
“So these would be contract employees, who don’t work for us. They don’t work for you. Are they bonded? Who covers their liability insurance,” Gray asked.
“The way they did it last time was the city did it. They just worked under them,” Caldwell said.
“If they are contract laborers, they are not working for us,” Gray said. “If we get into that and that they’re independent contractors, our insurance wouldn’t cover that no more than if it was somebody out here putting in an air conditioner.”
In the end, no action was taken on the request but Mayor Ann Rushing thanked Caldwell for the job he and his deputies were doing for the city.
She also told him that she and the city manager would discuss his request with the city attorney before next week’s meeting and the item would be on the next meeting agenda Tuesday.
“I’m good with looking farther into it,” Caldwell said.
At that next meeting, the city manager plans to present the council with the budget for the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
