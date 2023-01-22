CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville School board of trustees voted to hold a May 6 election for two seats that will be open for election.
Those interested in running for a spot on the board can pick up an election packet in the Administration Building, 1500 West Main or or email: mmcgill@clarksvilleisd.org to have an application mailed to them.
The two positions are for three year terms and the board meets regularly on the third Thursday of the month unless otherwise noted.
Incumbents Robert Beaty, the current board president, and Brena Burgan now hold those seats. Their current terms expire in May.
The board also heard from former CISD employee Trina Garnes about what her company, Leadership Development Specialists, can do to improve communication within the district and community.
Garnes told the board that her firm can develop a system that will put everything about each student with easy access for teachers, administrators and board members.
Garnes said she has devoted her career to improving school students’ performance levels in academics.
“It takes heart to be an educator. That is my motto, always has been,” she said. “We want to be a trendsetter in raising the educational levels of students.”
Patricia Cross, the interim superintendent and curriculum director, told the board that both staff and students have been hit hard by illnesses, so attendance was down.
She said the high school attendance last month was 90% while the elementary was 92%.
She noted there are currently 513 students in the district.
The board is continuing to accept applications for the superintendent position and will continue to do so until Feb. 17.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
