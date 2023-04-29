CLARKSVILLE — In a special called meeting after a public hearing, the Clarksville City Council voted to participate in the statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
The program will be available to local property owners to upgrade their infrastructures through monies from PACE. Through the program, property owners can gain long-term loans for energy-saving improvements that are not available from traditional sources, the president of the group said.
Councilman Gary Gray wanted to know how much money the city would be liable for should a property owner in the program default.
Charlene Heydinger, the president of PACE, told the council that any default, should they occur, would be handled just like the city would handle any lien on the property that owned the city money.
She stressed that her experience with the program that defaults were rare to the point of nonexistent.
“The way this PACE statute is written, it relies on the tax code for this collection. So it’s not going to be any different than what your current situation is on collecting taxes,” she said. “So whatever the attorneys get for that is what they would get for this. So the most practical suggestion has been to do that since the law requires that this be collected in the same manner as back taxes,” she said.
She then gave a worst case scenario that has yet to happen in the program’s 10-years.
Should a property owner go into default on a property valued at $4 million, the city would place a lien on the property until the taxes and fees, which would roughly be $65,000, were paid.
“You could go on the courthouse stairs,” she said. “You would sell the $4 million building. It’s going to sell for more than $65,000 and you’re going to get paid back.”
She added, “But if it comes to that, I would also expect a phone call from the city telling me that the contract will expire in 30 days, because you’re not going to want this program if it’s going to fail.”
After the council voted to participate in the program, Heydinger encouraged council members to talk to local lenders to build participation in the program.
“I think it is a good asset for the EDC,” said Councilman “Babe” Higgins, who sits on the Clarksville Economic Development Corporation board.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
