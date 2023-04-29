CLARKSVILLE — In a special called meeting after a public hearing, the Clarksville City Council voted to participate in the statewide Property Assessed Clean Energy program.

The program will be available to local property owners to upgrade their infrastructures through monies from PACE. Through the program, property owners can gain long-term loans for energy-saving improvements that are not available from traditional sources, the president of the group said.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

