Comeback kid: Benedict steps on the court in last moment of district

While the entire team will remember winning the district championship, one Frank Stone Middle School athlete may cherish the memory more than others.
“It feels really good to just come in and watch my teammates play, win all the games, and be part of the team,” said point guard Cayden Benedict.
The 14-year-old tore an anterior cruciate ligament last summer playing football and had to sit on the bench all season while his teammates dominated their opponents.
That is until the district championship game against the Paris Wildcats.
With home-court advantage, the North Lamar Panthers 8th Grade A team led the game 60-38 when longtime coach Chad Chalupa called a timeout during a foul shot in the game’s final minute to give Benedict one moment of playing time this season.
Fans in attendance erupted in cheer after Benedict was substituted into the game, according to a press release.
Not yet cleared by his doctor, Chalupa said his knee was strong enough to play briefly.
“He’s been with us all year during the school year, but he just got healthy enough to play just right at the end of the (season),” his coach said. “He put all this work in, and he’s a really good player. I just thought it’d be cool for him to stand on the court one time during the season.”
Benedict made the most of it.
Paris missed its foul shot, and North Lamar picked up the rebound with 40 seconds left on the clock, according to a press release.
Benedict was on the other side of the court when he was passed the ball, and set up to sink a corner three-pointer, erupting the gym with cheers once again.
Both teams, and everyone in attendance, were out of their seats, jumping up and down and high-fiving with tears of joy in the stands and on the court, according to a press release.
Benedict played a few more seconds before he was subbed out of the game to not put further strain on his healing ligament.
“I started crying because I didn’t get to play for so long, and getting in at the last minute was just a great experience,” Benedict explained. “I had no idea. It was just like a surprise.”
The game ended with a score of 65-38, and the Panthers became district champions for the second consecutive year.
Benedict said he was released by his doctor Thursday and plans to get back on the court and the football field next season.
