Comedian and Guiness World Record holder David “Mr. Showtime” Scott is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tower City Comedy, 12 First Street.
Featured on HBO and Comedy Central, Scott’s comedy is expected to feature a straight jacket, mind reading and the “World’s Most Dangerous Bit in Comedy,” according to an advertisement.
