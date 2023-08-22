At a final 2023-24 budget hearing Monday night, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court pushed the general fund budget to $13,316,164, up $1,119,446 from the $12,196,718 total proposed by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell on July 31.

The Court added auditor corrections to the budget along with several thousand dollars as a result of employee requests made during public hearing and $775,000 in state rural law enforcement grant money, expected but not yet received.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.