At a final 2023-24 budget hearing Monday night, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court pushed the general fund budget to $13,316,164, up $1,119,446 from the $12,196,718 total proposed by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell on July 31.
The Court added auditor corrections to the budget along with several thousand dollars as a result of employee requests made during public hearing and $775,000 in state rural law enforcement grant money, expected but not yet received.
With Commissioner Lonnie Layton absent due to health reasons, Commissioners Alan Skidmore, Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson joined Bell in roll call votes to approve both the budget and supporting 2023 tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 valuation, the highest rate allowed by state law without a public vote, but almost 4 cents less than the 2022 tax rate. Because of increased property values, the average taxpayer will pay more in property taxes although the tax rate is less.
The deficit budget takes $3,734,739 from a $13,316,164 fund balance. As is the case in prior years, Bell said earlier that he estimated expenses high and revenues low in his proposed budget and does not expect much of a hit on the county’s fund balance at the close of the fiscal year Sept. 30, 2024.
Amendments to Bell’s proposed budget include the following.
A part-time position in the Elections Office at a cost of $21,112 plus benefits.
A change of a part-time position in the Custodial Department to full time with a base salary of $40,255, along with benefits.
An increase of base salary for detention deputies in the Criminal Detention Department to $48,000.
An increase in the base salary for Building Superintendent in the Maintenance Department to $53,505 with benefits.
An amendment to the Salary and Allowance Order to pay part-time Road & Bridge employees with a commercial driver’s license up to $20 an hour.
An added line item under the Emergency Management Department for $20,000 for anticipated Fire Marshall expenses.
An added account in the amount of $775,000 to accommodate expected grant funds for the Sheriff’s Department ($500,000) and District Attorney’s Office ($275,000) as a result of Senate Bill 22, a rural crime bill to boost law enforcement efforts by adding personnel and equipment.
In explaining the move to include monies not yet received from SB 22, County Auditor Kayla Hall said. Information from the Texas Comptroller’s Office came after Judge Bell filed his proposed budget, and that commissioners voted during a recent meeting to include the funds in a special account.
Bass explained his reasoning for the amendment that allocates $20,000 for anticipated Fire Marshal expenses.
“The way we are growing out in the county with our industrial sites and all these things coming in we need a fire marshal, and I think with a population of over 50,000 we may be required to have one,” Bass said. “I don’t want us to be caught off guard, and the $20,000 will give us funds to use for training, and for all the certifications necessary.”
Other budget additions came on the heels of testimony during public hearing to include specific requests from Sheriff Scott Cass, Building Superintendent Kerry Washington and Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson for additional funds. Lamar County Republican Chairman Scott Hommel, along with election workers Denise Weissenmayer and Shauna Cope, spoke in support of Johnson’s request for a part-time employee.
“I’m a little disappointed in the proposed budget because we do need this position,” Johnson said about a part-time employee as she cited a growing county, additional election requirements and the need for someone to “clone” she and her assistant, Amanda McCloure, while they attend to pressing matters during early and election day voting and other times throughout the year. “We can call on election workers to answer the phone, but then they usually don’t have the answers to questions being asked.”
Hommel, who at an earlier meeting had requested county polling sites be condensed but since has discovered legislation prevents consolidation, supported Johnson in her request.
“Get her help way before the ‘24 general election,” Hommel said. “You thought ‘22 was crazy; ‘24 is gonna be nuts.”
Weissenmayer talked about the numerous job responsibilities the two Elections Office employees perform throughout the year while Cope, who retired three years ago from a Justice of the Peace office, said she has never seen such a diverse office with as many responsibilities as that of the Elections Office.
Noting that more people come to vote at the annex (former U.S. Post Office) than ever come to the courthouse for any other reasons, Cope said a well staffed Elections Office is needed as the county grows.
“As Mr. Bass says, everybody is moving into Texas and we’re going to see a massive growth here,” Cope said. “It’s the same for Elections, so I think they need another person.”
In making a request that his salary match what county road crew foremen make, Washington praised the Court for its effectiveness.
“I first want to say is that I appreciate the Court,” Washington said. “I know you have a long, tedious job when you’re trying to balance the budget. All the stuff I need for maintenance, I’ve never been rejected.”
In making his request for jail detention officers who have earned peace officer certification to receive deputy pay, Cass said it is this program that produces many patrol officers for both the city and county at a time when law enforcement officers are in high demand.
Cass also commended the Court.
“This Commissioners’ Court has helped us in saying, ‘what do you need?’,and I appreciate that,” Cass said. “We’re all in this together, and we’re in it for one thing at the end of the day and that is what can we do for our citizens to make them safe and secure. So when I come to the court and ask for what I need, y’all have listened, and I appreciate that tremendously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.