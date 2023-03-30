As of this week, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meetings now include a Citizens Input agenda item, an addition County Judge Brandon Bell added to encourage citizens to express concerns before the court.
Bell said the addition is the result of a suggestion at a 2023 Spring Judicial Academy he attended March 8-10 in Lubbock. People who address the court are to limit presentation to no more than five minutes.
The citizens’ agenda item comes with similar wording as noted at other governmental meetings as follows:
“Unless an item is posted on the agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Court from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, elected officials or employees are not appropriate for Citizens’ Input.
Bell said he has been approached several times by people wishing to address the court, and believes a Citizens Input item would encourage public participation.
“I want people to come here and tell us what they think,” Bell said. “Hopefully this will be an encouragement.”
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved a contract for ongoing services in preparation of payments in lieu of property taxes for three new solar farms to be located in southwest Lamar County. At a March 13 meeting, commissioners gave unanimous approval to reinvestment zones, a prerequisite for any type tax abatement from the county.
Jeff Snowden with Capex Consulting Groups of Frisco will serve as project manager/consultant to assist with agreements with Rowdy Creek Solar, on roughly 4,500 acres; MRG Goody Solar, on 1,100 acres; and Roscsol Solar, on 500 acres. The county is to be reimbursed by the solar companies for fees associated with the consultant’s work, according to Bell.
In other action, the court approved the placement of fliers in the courthouse to advertise both a Foster Family Information Fair scheduled from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center and an informational town hall meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. also at the civic center, to discuss the privatization of child welfare and community-based care in Lamar County to be provided by 4Kids4Families under a contract with the Department of Family and Protective Services.
Commissioners approved the appointment or reappointments of Ruth Ann Stallings, Barbara Wood and Michael Nickey representing the Caddo Museum; Viola Broyles, representing the Lamar County Genealogy Library; Johnny Williams, representing the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial; and Bell to the 24-member Lamar County Historical Commission.
The court received into the record the county judge’s appointment of Don Biard to the newly created Northeast Health Care Provider Participation District and the executed copy of the seven-year tax descending tax abatement between Lamar County and Universal Fabricating USA approved Dec. 12 with the first and second year at 10%, years three and four at 75%, years five and six at 50% and year seven at 25%.
Commissioners also approved a five-year agreement with AgriLife Extension and agreed to allocate money through the county’s budgeting process to help support program salaries and provide office space, furnishings, equipment, travel and other operating expenses. In return, AgriLife Extension will provide and administer educational work directed at improving the quality of life for people in the county, enhancing economic opportunity and sustaining natural resources.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.