As of this week, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meetings now include a Citizens Input agenda item, an addition County Judge Brandon Bell added to encourage citizens to express concerns before the court.

Bell said the addition is the result of a suggestion at a 2023 Spring Judicial Academy he attended March 8-10 in Lubbock. People who address the court are to limit presentation to no more than five minutes.

