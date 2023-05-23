Lamar County Commissioners Court on Monday approved payment in lieu of property taxes for three solar farms expected to locate in southwestern Lamar County, bringing to a dozen the number of solar farms either in operation or planned for operation here.
Combined, the county is expected to receive roughly $1.4 million annually in payments from the three companies in lieu of property taxes for a period of 10 years, according to agreements approved by commissioners. After the 10-year period, the property will be assessed for taxes at 100% value.
Rowdy Creek Solar, to be built on roughly 4,500 acres, comes with an estimated $740 million capital investment and is to produce a minimum 450 megawatts of power with a minimum 450-megawatt battery storage capability.
Annual payments in lieu of property taxes of $988,200 are based on $1,576 for each megawatt of power produced and $620 for each megawatt of storage capacity. Expected to be in production by July 31, 2027, the farm is to be built in the far western part of the county off Highway 82, primarily north of the highway and partially in Precinct 2 and Precinct 3.
MRG Goody Solar, to be located on 1,100 acres, all south of Highway 82 in Precinct 2, comes with an estimated $225 million investment with an expected minimum 154 megawatt production capability and a 50 megawatt storage capacity.
Based on $1,576 per megawatt production and $620 per megawatt storage capacity, the company is to make annual payments of $270,604 for 10 years with the farm expected to be in production by Dec. 31, 2027.
A smaller farm, Roscsol, is to be located on roughly 500 acres between Brookston and Highway 82. With an expected investment of roughly $103 million, the farm is to make annual payments of $115,425 for 10 years based on a minimum 75 megawatts of storage at $1,539 per megawatt.
There is no planned battery storage capability planned for the project.
Prior to giving approval to the property tax incentives, commissioners grilled solar farm representative Jeff Snowden of Capex Consulting Group about safety measures surrounding the farms, storage batteries and disposal requirements at the end of solar panel life expectancy as well as provisions included in contracts to provide for restoration of county roads damaged during construction.
Also on Monday, commissioners gave approval for the use of the courthouse north parking lot for a lifesize straw bale maze, planned for Oct. 21 to coincide with the 10th annual Mannequin Night with proceeds from the event to benefit Paris High School National Honor Society and the FFA Chapter.
The court also passed a resolution to honor the local Lions Club for more than 100 years of service to the community.
In other action, the court approved a $17,080 opioid settlement with a pharmaceutical company, approved copier contracts for both the District Clerk’s Office and the 62nd District Court, approved the extension of of an Optimum Enterprise internet service contract and approved $14,000 for a required study to receive a $250,000 grant toward a communications tower to be placed on property located at 2805 N. Main Street.
Commissioners also increased the maximum to be paid ArchiTexas engineers toward work with the Texas Historical Commission to secure funding for courthouse roof repair and other projects from $10,000 to $20,000.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
