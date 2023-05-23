Lamar County Commissioners Court on Monday approved payment in lieu of property taxes for three solar farms expected to locate in southwestern Lamar County, bringing to a dozen the number of solar farms either in operation or planned for operation here.

Combined, the county is expected to receive roughly $1.4 million annually in payments from the three companies in lieu of property taxes for a period of 10 years, according to agreements approved by commissioners. After the 10-year period, the property will be assessed for taxes at 100% value.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.