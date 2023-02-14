Commissioners on Monday learned the probable cause of leaks that have plagued the Lamar County Courthouse for years, approved a multicounty agreement that will bring additional federal Medicaid dollars to Paris Regional Health and declared a disaster related to the polonged wintery mix the county experienced the week of Jan. 30.
Specialists from The Garland Company, a roofing company, and Western Specialty Contractors of America, a building restoration company, both in existence for years, delivered a report on the courthouse roof and parapet, thought to be a source of water infiltration for years.
The Garland Company performed water tests last summer, flooding the roof for several hours.
“We got results showing that moisture intrusion is definitely coming from the walls (above the roof line),” Kyle Branch said as he explained his company brought in Western Specialty, a company with a history of working with historical buildings, to determine the source of leaks.
“The parapet wall is primarily made of brick masonry with a terracotta wall system and below that it’s all granite and you don’t have an issue there,” Bob Scheelar said. “We took some stucco off the brick and in many places it is disintegrating because water is trapped and freezes all the time. It’s just falling apart, and that is contributing to all the problems.”
After reaffirming that water is not infiltrating through brick below the parapet and granite, the men recommended removing the stucco, replacing the brick and then installing a new roof after the work is done. The court set no time-line to begin the process of letting bids for the project.
Branch assured the court that getting all the mechanicals removed from the roof, a project now in progress, will make “things a whole lot better long term.”
Earlier in the meeting. County Judge Brandon Bell shared about a lightning strike to the courthouse roof that occurred last Wednesday, thought to have caused minimal damage but caused an electrical outlet to burn out in the district attorney’s office. The fire department responded, as did a certified electrician, and the county auditor reported the incident to the county’s property insurance company just in case further damage is discovered.
In other action, commissioners approved the formation of a health care district with Hopkins and Henderson counties that will allow Paris Regional Health, along with Christus Sulphur Springs and UT Health in Athens to draw down additional federal Medicaid dollars, much like Paris Regional and Lamar County have been doing since 2012 with the 1115 Medicaid waiver program.
“This will not cost local taxpayers and will not be passed down to patients,” Paris Regional CEO Steve Hyde assured the court about a contribution the local hospital will make to draw down double in federal dollars. “This is just another way for us to access Medicaid funds because Texas, along with Oklahoma and another 12 states, did not embrace Obamacare.”
Also on Monday, commissioners approved the appointment of Kara Oflert and Shelby Jamar to the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, approved a one-year lease agreement with SAFE-T Crisis for two offices at 2673 N. Main, approved an agreement with Vyve Broadband for an easement and approved a 2023 Byme Justice Assistance Grant for $18,747 to be split with the Paris Police Department. The court also approved $39,113 for the purchase of a replacement communications server in the sheriff’s office, $6,000 for an ice machine there and $4,225 for shower heads.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
