Lamar County Commissioners received a Jan 10-Aug 22 community benefit report from Paris Regional Health, awarded incentives to several City of Paris 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program projects, heard from the county’s delinquent tax attorney and approved up to $7,000 for electrical repairs at the county jail at last week’s regular meeting.

The benefit report showed $277,849.52 in health care services by the hospital between Jan. 10 -Aug. 12, bringing to more than $7 million in charity health care services provided since the Lamar County Indigent Care Affiliation Agreement was approved in October 2012., according to Lamar County Treasurer Camey Boyer.The county is to send $277,849.52 to the 115 Medicaid Waiver Program, according to the terms of the agreement, an action that will being more than two times the amount in benefits to Paris Regional Health.

