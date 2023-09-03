Lamar County Commissioners received a Jan 10-Aug 22 community benefit report from Paris Regional Health, awarded incentives to several City of Paris 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program projects, heard from the county’s delinquent tax attorney and approved up to $7,000 for electrical repairs at the county jail at last week’s regular meeting.
The benefit report showed $277,849.52 in health care services by the hospital between Jan. 10 -Aug. 12, bringing to more than $7 million in charity health care services provided since the Lamar County Indigent Care Affiliation Agreement was approved in October 2012., according to Lamar County Treasurer Camey Boyer.The county is to send $277,849.52 to the 115 Medicaid Waiver Program, according to the terms of the agreement, an action that will being more than two times the amount in benefits to Paris Regional Health.
County tax attorney Richard Brand with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson gave a yearly collection report, during which he explained the methods he uses to collect delinquent taxes, a method he call “soft collection.” as he indicated since the county has provided office space for him more people have paid delinquent accounts than ever before.
“We sent out 33,774 letters over a three-year period for an aggregated amount of $29,531,000,” Brand said. “Each letter starts out really nice and the final ones every year say we will be filing a lawsuit on this in 90 days. We have 318 pending suits for $1,079,569.”
For post judgment collection, Brand reported offering 172 tracks of property in the past three years collecting $593,137.
Commissioners heard a presentation from the president of TexHealth Central Texas, Inc about an insurance premium support program for income-eligible employees but took no action. The court received into the record training hours received by all four commissioners during the 2023 North and East County Judges and Commissioners Association annual conference in Galveston from July 17-20.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.