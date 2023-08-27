Commissioners to consider burn ban extension
Lamar County Commissioners Court will consider the extension of a seven-day burn ban issued last week by County Judge Brandon Bell when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The Court also is to review a “community benefit report” from Paris Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a Medicaid contribution under the Lamar County Indigent Care Affiliation Agreement in effect since Oct. 22, 2012, and are to consider several tax abatements in conjunction with the City of Paris 5 in 5 housing in-fill development program.
Commissioners are to consider a bid for the sale of struck-off properties and are to receive a yearly collection report from tax attorneys Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson. The Court also is to hear a presentation from a representative of TexHealth Central Texas, Inc., about an insurance premium support program.
Other agenda items include discussion about electrical repairs at Lamar County Jail and the receipt of documentation to include the county treasury report, second quarter investment report along with training documentation for the four commissioners.
The court is to meet in executive session to consider financial information from a possible business prospect and to consider a personnel matter.
Consent agenda items include the receipt and budgeting of unexpected revenue to include $1,000 from SAFE-T for office space rental; $18 from jury donations to Veterans Services; $800 for rent of Precinct 4 old county barn by R&R Plumbing; $79,950 from Purple Wave for auction sale of equipment; $62,399.46 from the American Rescue Plan Fund supplemental grant; $4,500 from Ark-Tex Council of Government for the tire cleanup event; $45,261.38 from Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool for insurance proceeds for winter storm flooding claims; $900 from Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine for KPB’s contribution to the tire cleanup event; and, $126 from jury donations to Veterans Services.
Staff Report
PJC regents to consider tax rate and budget
The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to hold a budget and tax rate hearing before considering action on the tax rate and budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the founder’s room of the college’s administration building, XX.
Regents are also expected to hold a public meeting before considering the approval of excess revenues over expenditures up to $3 million at the end of August to be transferred to renewals and replacements.
Several reports on fall enrollment, licensure rates, construction and dual-credit with high schools are expected to be heard.
Before adjournment, regents are expected to meet in an executive session to consult on a legal matter and deliberate new hires, resignations or retirements. Any action taken is expected to be considered following the closed session.
Staff Report
BOGATA
City Council to hold budget workshop
The City Council is expected to hold a budget workshop when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 128 N. Main St. in Bogata.
Budget items for the upcoming fiscal year are expected to be presented to the City Council by Sept. 25.
Staff Report
CLARKSVILLE
RRC Commissioners Court to meet Monday
The Red River Commissioners Court will hold its regular meeting on Monday Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. at the Red River County Annex.
Among the items on the agenda are a consideration for approval for dissolution of the Red River County Hospital Authority, along with the approval for sheriff and constable fees for 2024. Also on the agenda is a consideration to extend the burn ban from Aug. 28 until Sept. 27. The court will also consider approval for renewing the interlocal cooperation agreement with Collin County for the housing and care of inmates.
Staff Report
DEPORT
Council to plan budget workshop and meetings
The City Council is expected to plan its budget workshop for the upcoming fiscal year and set hearing and meeting dates relating to the budget when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Office, in Deport.
It is also expected to discuss the Deport Volunteer Fire Department and the direction of incoming funds through the City.
Council members are also expected to consider the Lamar County Appraisal District’s 2023 tax rate calculation worksheet, as well as both the Lamar County and Red River County appraisal rolls, among other items.
Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.