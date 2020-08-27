CLARKSVILLE — Taxpayers will see a lower property tax rate to help fund Clarksville ISD’s budget after Tuesday action by the district’s trustees.
Trustees voted unanimously to approve lowering the district’s tax rate about 4 cents to account for an increase in property values at their meeting Tuesday evening. The rate will go from $1.06835 per $100 valuation to $1.0287, which will only reduce local funding by about $1,000 because of the jump in property values. Last year, the average market value of a home within Clarksville ISD was $40,185. This year it has jumped to $49,541.
Superintendent Kermit Ward said that while local funding will be down slightly, the district took a larger hit at the state level, where funding was decreased by about $100,000. However, the district was able to shuffle money around, including reducing funding for extracurricular activities like money for travel for bands — because they predict that due to Covid-19, those types of trips will likely not happen — and came out on the other end with a balanced budget.
“Our budget is exactly where it should be,” Ward said.
The board voted unanimously to invest in the purchase of 125 Chromebooks and 125 iPads for the 2021-22 school year because of a discount offered by the state through the Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition Agreement. The state is currently offering to pay 50% of the cost for new technology, so instead of paying around $98,000 for the laptops and iPads, the district will only be responsible for covering about $48,000. Ward suggested that purchasing the new devices now would be a smart decision as the state discount will end soon, so the district would be able to stockpile the technology for next year to replace broken devices and have backups for general wear and tear.
“The way we’re teaching now, we need every student to have a device,” Ward said.
The board agreed to dip into Clarksville’s fund balance, akin to a savings account for a school district, which stands at about $2.4 million, to pay for the devices instead of taking it out of the general fund.
The board approved several Texas Education Agency waivers, one of which will allow the district to extend a grace period of four weeks to eight weeks for families to decide whether they want their students to go to school in person or work remotely. This will allow the district to receive state funding based on last year’s enrollment numbers for an extra four weeks until they have a better picture of how many students will be attending school in person.
Ward told the board that Clarksville scored 88 out of 100 on the Texas Financial Integrity Rating System last year, which rates school districts on how well they plan and stick to their budgets, and said he hopes the score will increase in the coming school year.
Both Ward and board member Greg Lewis expressed interest in moving forward with a proposal from a community member to purchase an unused building at Cheatham Elementary School in an auction to use for the expansion of his business. Ward said that moving forward with assessing the value of the property to make it eligible for auction to the business owner could result in more jobs for the Clarksville community.
“A healthy working community means a healthy school district,” he said.
The board also approved an increase in the price of students’ school meals of 50 cents, but Ward said that because the vast majority of Clarksville ISD students rely on school meals, the district will cover the cost of the increase and it will not impact students.
Jarrick Farmer, Clarksville’s head football coach, also came to the meeting to introduce himself to the board as the new athletic director along with Chris Carter, the new basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.