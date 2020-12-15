Honey Grove ISD met Monday night to discuss the school’s financial situation among other board business. The board members discussed the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report, for which they scored 100 out of 100, ranking them as a superior school system, according to superintendent Todd Morrison.
“There wasn’t anything across the board that we were taken off on. We scored a yes, or 10, on all domains. And so, you know, that makes us a superior school district in regards to where we are. So we’ve scored 100. A passing score’s a 60, so (I’m) excited about that,” Morrison said.
Tax collection for November, the financial statement, vouchers and November expenditures were all approved by the Board of Trustees.
Morrison said only one staff member has Covid-19: a night janitor who did not have interaction with anyone else. Three students have also tested positive for the virus, which Morrison said was a significant decrease from where the district was over Thanksgiving break.
“You know where we were when we shut down for a week to where we are now is definitely two different stories. What we have circulating right now … those numbers are down significantly from where we were when we had a break. So you know, we feel like our community of kids have done a pretty good job of Thanksgiving. A lot of people were worried about an uptick, and I think they’ve done a pretty good job of being diligent where they are. And we hope that they’re as diligent when it comes to Christmas,” Morrison said.
The Honey Grove ISD marching band performed at state in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl. They scored 13th out of the 18 teams represented. The University Interscholastic League plans to alter their standard scheduling to allow everyone to participate in UIL activities. Due to the change, the Honey Grove ISD marching band will have the opportunity to go to state three years in a row. Morrison said that budgeting for the events would be important.
“It is, you know, an expensive process to get 80 kids down there (San Antonio) from Honey Grove, Texas, feed them, and stay two nights. So, there is a monetary thing we’ll have to budget for again next year,” Morrison said.
The faculty and staff will receive Christmas stipend checks Thursday, the board said. The staff have also already received $100 gift certificates for various local establishments. The school will reimburse the stores for any spending used there.
“Those go to all the area community businesses. Everyone in the community got back to us and said they would accept the certificate. So they go there, spend there, and then we reimburse those businesses for their contributions. So it also generates a little economic benefit to our community, but it also, a lot of our teachers are going to those businesses, and they just appreciate it.”
Because principal Tammy Mariani could not attend the meeting, Morrison gave the principal’s report. Enrollment has reached 626 students, with more still expected to enroll. The majority of students have come in at the elementary school level. If needed, the school has the capacity to switch to remote learning without drawbacks again, but Morrison hopes that Covid cases will continue to stay down.
