Tiny electric tea lights glowed in the windows Tuesday night at the Candle Lights of Hope vigil.
Nursing homes residents across Paris were treated to the image of their loved ones standing outside their windows singing hymns as part of the event to remind them and workers that they were not alone.
“God does not want us to give into or be controlled by the spirit of fear,” the Rev. Mike Fortenberry said over the radio broadcast on Tuesday night.
Participants in the vigil tuned their vehicle’s radio stations to 96.3 at 8 p.m. Tuesday and listened to and sang along with hymns, Fortenberry’s sermon and a prayer from Minister Charles Woods. After the last hymn, one member of each group, so they could stay socially distant, and some of the volunteers, placed their tea lights in the windows of nursing homes around Paris to lift the spirits of residents and workers. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many nursing homes have since closed themselves to visitors to protect their patients.
Rick Powell said he comes to Stillhouse Rehabilitation Center once a day to see his wife, Glenda, who has lived in the facility for six years dealing with dementia and now Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s something you can’t predict,” he said. “Before the virus got here, I was here five times a day.”
His wife sees him through the window, Powell said, when he visits the facility, and sometimes recognizes him and smiles.
“I get to talk to her through the window,” he said. “I can’t leave her. She’s my very best friend. I know she would do the same for me. … She’s my life.”
Powell said he appreciated the vigil. He’s been down on his back for the past few months, and it has made visiting his
wife harder.
“It’s a nice thing that they’re doing,” he said.
Waiting in their SUV, Fannie Slaughter, the Rev. Rodney Slaughter’s wife, sat with her friend, Katia Hicks. While she was at Stillhouse, her husband was at Legends Healthcare, she said.
“My brother is here,” she said. “Rev. Slaughter, he’s at Legends. That’s where his mom is.”
She comes here when she can to see her brother.
“I come and wave to the window,” she said, adding he seems to be doing well.
After a few hymns, Fortenberry preached a sermon about how, though the pandemic had caught everyone off guard, it was all part of God’s plan. He encouraged everyone to put away their fears, trust God and to care for one another through practicing good hygiene, including wearing masks or gloves and social distancing. He quoted Matthew 22:21, “render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s,” citing the need for people to follow safety guidelines to help keep the virus from harming the most vulnerable.
Keep doctors, nurses, first responders and other frontline workers in your prayers, Fortenberry said. The nation needs to heal, he said.
“Does anyone doubt tonight that America needs a healing?” Fortenberry said. “We need a healing from this disease. We need a healing from the loss of jobs. We need a healing from the economic uncertainty and the loss of savings you have worked for all of your life. We need healing in our marriages, our families from hatred and bigotry and bitterness. Only God can change us from the inside out.”
In Wood’s prayer, he called for unity.
“You need to turn on your light,” he said. “... You say to serve you in spirit and in truth. If it’s not of the spirit, Father, then it’s not true, and if it’s not true, then it’s not of the spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.