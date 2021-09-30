Country music star Neal McCoy returns Saturday night to Drake’s Party Barn near Powderly for his fourth performance at a burgers, beverages and music fundraiser for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
Gates open and meal service by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall begins at 6 p.m. with Kristyn Harris and Haley Sandoz taking the stage at 7 p.m.
“Those two girls are back by popular demand,” event organizer Johnny Williams said about the duo noted for their solid swing rhythm guitar, fiddling, jazzy vocals and yodeling.
About McCoy, Williams said, “He always gives 110% every time he walks on that stage.”
In addition to proceeds from ticket sales, the fundraiser includes a live auction of about 10 items to take place during intermission between the two bands, Williams said.
“We’ve got a pie a month for a year from Sandwich Etc., a couple of beautiful yard benches, one with an old Chevrolet tailgate on the back and the other with an old Ford tailgate, an amazing yard swing made from repurposed ship wood, and for the cattleman, we have a collapsible cattle guard,” Williams said. “We’ve got an eight-foot long charcoal grill and lots of other items.”
Williams credits McCoy’s return to the fundraiser for an “incredible increase” in ticket sales. Advanced tickets are available at $55 from outhousetickets.com or for $75 at the gate.
