Although stretched financially due to $1.9 million in direct business incentives on the books, the Paris Economic Development Corp. remains financially stable as the economic engine continues to help add jobs to the local economy.
That is the picture executive director Maureen Hammond presented in an annual report to Paris City Council at a meeting earlier this week.
“Yes, we are stretched, but not as stretched as it may seem when you look at the current year budget,” Hammond said, noting that business incentives on the books total $1.9 million with $1 million of the amount pledged to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. when employment reaches 100 full-time employees.
“Although all of these are listed in our current year, not all of these will actually be triggered this year,” Hammond said, as she explained if everything came due this year, the organization would still be in the black by $415,000. In addition to the $1 million obligation to American Spiralweld, other incentives include $100,000 for Huhtamaki for rail development, $171,000 for Daisy Dairy for new jobs up to 150, $400,000 for Turner Industries for job retention of 49 employees (paid), $300,000 for J. Skinner Bakery for rail development (paid) and $160,000 for Metro Gate for new jobs up to 40.
As a result of projects supported in 2020, Hammond noted that PEDC was successful in helping to retain and add a total of 249 jobs. Projects announced so far in 2021 retain 200 jobs and add 40 new jobs for a total 489 jobs supported with an estimated payroll of $21 million.
Going forward, Hammond said PEDC will focus on site-ready development of its 116 acres in the Gene Stallings Business Park in southwest Paris and the 110 acres in the Northwest Industrial Park in addition to looking for additional land to add to its portfolio.
Efforts will continue to attract new industry although Hammond said competition is fierce as noted at a recent PEDC planning session during which directors focused on core recruitment activities while prioritizing retention and expansion of current industries. The group established working committees to evaluate programming to include incentive review, marketing and land inventory, and noted the importance of establishing partnerships, ramping up marketing efforts and coordinating with the city’s Airport Advisory Board on opportunities at Cox Field.
Hammond praised the current seven-member board for its knowledge and enthusiasm, and congratulated the former five-member board and PEDC staff for keeping prospects “on the hook” during a seven-month period from January to July without an executive director.
Hammond noted that economic development is a team effort.
“We appreciate the council’s partnership in our efforts,” she said. “Moving forward, we are going to continue our core activities in recruitment, and we are going to look at our entrepreneurship programming and focus on our existing industry.”
A copy of the visual Hammond used in her presentation is available online at theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.