A total of 76 Paris ISD students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving program’s state bowl in Waco on April 8-10.
In Team Problem Solving, four teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12), nine in the Middle Division (grades 7-9), two in the Junior Division (grades 4-6) and three in the Novice Junior Division (grade 4) won bids to compete. One student will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Senior Division.
